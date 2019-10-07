Windsor-Essex public schools are once again open for community use.

The Greater Essex County District School Board paused community use on Oct. 1, as a result of the education support workers' job action.

The board says with the tentative agreement that was reached last night with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the work-to-rule campaign is over and the activities can resume.

There are about 550 CUPE workers at the GECDSB, including custodians, maintenance, clerical, information and educational assistants.

Some of the groups impacted by the temporary closure were Girl Guides, Pathfinders and the 35th Tecumseh Scouts and a large volleyball league.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board did not suspend community use of schools during the work-to-rule campaign because its custodians are not CUPE members.