A car crash Friday evening has become a drug investigation.

Windsor police were called to the scene of a collision on Tecumseh Road near Buckingham Street at around 6 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses tell police a black pick-up truck was driving erratically and caused a collision before fleeing the area. It was located a short time later at Tecumseh Road E. and Forest Glade Drive.

Police won't confirm if the suspects were under the influence at the time, but did say an "unknown substance" was found in the vehicle and the Hazmat team continues to investigate the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger were taken into custody on drug-related offences.