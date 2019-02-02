

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent firefighters were kept busy Friday, responding to two blazes that resulted from homeowners trying to combat the cold.

Thamesville station was called to 11954 Longwoods Rd. for a fire in a detached carport.

Officials say the owner of the property was unable to start is vehicle due to the cold and was attempting to charge the vehicle.

There were two vehicles in the carport and both were on fire when crews arrived.

Crews battled cold temperatures extinguishing the two vehicles and carport.

The loss is estimated at $80,000.

The second fire was at 11068 Front Line in Blenheim, with both Blenheim and Ridgetown stations responding.

Around 10:30 p.m. crews were called to the home about a fire in an interior wall of a home.

Officials say the homeowner was attempting to thaw frozen pipes with a portable electric heater and handheld heat gun.

The fire was contained to a wall and quickly extinguished.

The damage to the home was listed at $20,000.

Extended periods of cold temperatures can present many challenges and officials are asking residents to use caution when attempting to thaw frozen pipes. Consider calling an expert, the say.