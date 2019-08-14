

All beaches sampled for E.coli in Windsor-Essex are open this week, but swimming is listed as unsafe for Colchester Beach.

The E.coli count at Colchester Beach is 897, prompting the warning.

The seven other beaches in Windsor-Essex are open, with bacteria levels below provincial standards.

Holiday Beach is closed due to unsafe beach conditions related to erosion and E.coli sampling is not being done at this location.