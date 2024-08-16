WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Colchester Beach under warning due to bacteria levels

    Beach conditions Aug 16 2024
    Colchester Beach in Harrow is under a warning due to higher levels of E.coli in the water.

    Swimming is not recommended and could pose a risk to your health.

    All other beaches in Windsor-Essex are deemed safe for swimming.

    More information can be found here.

