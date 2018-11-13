

CTV Windsor





Kingsville fire officials say a coffee maker was to blame for an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called out to a working fire on Summerset Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Chuck Parsons said the occupants heard a popping sound from the kitchen before smoke alarms were activated.

A faulty coffee maker got the blame for the $40,000 fire.

The two occupants were able to escape uninjured.

Fire officials credit smoke alarms for getting everyone out safely.