Coffee maker blamed for Kingsville fire
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:38AM EST
Kingsville fire officials say a coffee maker was to blame for an early morning house fire.
Firefighters were called out to a working fire on Summerset Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Fire Chief Chuck Parsons said the occupants heard a popping sound from the kitchen before smoke alarms were activated.
A faulty coffee maker got the blame for the $40,000 fire.
The two occupants were able to escape uninjured.
Fire officials credit smoke alarms for getting everyone out safely.