Cocaine, fentanyl and meth worth $76K seized as Chatham man arrested
Police have seized about $76,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.(Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a 32-year-old man and seized about $76,000 in fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a warrant in Chatham on Thursday.
Officers saw the man exit his residence and drive to a local motel. Officers approached the man in the parking lot and he was taken into custody.
A search incident to arrest revealed that the man was in possession of three cellular phones and large amount of cash.
A warrant was executed on his vehicle. In the trunk, officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, hand gun, ammunition, electronic digital scales and large amount of cash.
The 32-year-old Chatham man has been charged with:
- – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- – Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- – Careless Storage of a Firearm
- – Careless Storage of Ammunition
- – Fail to Comply with a Release Order (two counts)
- – Possession of a Restricted Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order (four counts)
- – Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)
Total street value of the seized drugs has been estimated at $76,600.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.