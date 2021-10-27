Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor, Ont. -
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 13 Celsius.
It’s also expected to be cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 8C.
Here’s the forecast for the next several days:
- Thursday..cloudy. High 15. Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
- Friday..periods of rain. High 13. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.
- Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.
- Sunday..cloudy. High 12. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.
The average high temperature this time of year is 12.9C and the average low is 4.2C.