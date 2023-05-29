Clear, sunny skies in Windsor-Essex
The hot, dry forecast continues in Windsor-Essex.
Normal daytime highs around 23 C are being overtaken by highs ranging from 27 C to 20 C for the week.
Clear skies remain in the overnight with warm overnight lows ranging from 14 C to 17 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 29. UV index 8 or very high.
Monday Night: Clear. Low 14
Tuesday: Sunny. High 30 except 22 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 27.
Thursday: Sunny. High 29.
Friday: Sunny. High 29.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
The discussions, which some companies call 'stay interviews,' are designed to collect feedback from employees and are aimed at learning what the company can do to retain valued team members and keep them happy.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023
Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.
Kitchener
-
'Momma', are they going to kill us?’: Guelph, Ont. mother recounts family's escape from Sudan conflict
Rania Mukhtar is still processing her recent trip to Sudan, which was interrupted by the outbreak of military conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Ager Hasan found guilty, Cambridge woman climbs Everest, fireworks arrest
Ager Hasan being found guilty of second-degree murder, a Cambridge woman climbing Mount Everest, and free tuition for some First Nations students round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Eric Idle gets on stage for Monty Python's Spamalot at Stratford Festival
The Stratford Festival is no stranger to star power, but those experiencing Monty Python's Spamalot got a lot more than they paid for.
London
-
Garbage hauler in the ditch near Strathroy
According to OPP, the westbound lanes will be closed between Hickory Drive and Centre Road for the next several hours for clean up.
-
Clear skies, sunshine and heat in the London region
Clear skies, heat and sunshine continue through the region for at least the next week. The normal high for this time of year is around 22 C and the low around 11 C.
-
ATV crash sends three people to hospital
John Wise Line is closed between Talbot Line and Fingal Line.
Barrie
-
Meaford declares emergency, urging residents not to consume the municipality's water
The Municipality of Meaford has declared an emergency days after a fire tore through an automotive shop, causing water safety concerns for the community.
-
Ontario hospitals prepare and brace for summer ER staffing challenges
Hospitals in smaller and rural Ontario communities have been recruiting, training, and poring over schedules in the hopes of avoiding another summer wave of temporary ER closures -- though the problem never really went away.
-
Thousands cast their ballots in community-referendum on hospital privatization in Ontario
A "community-led" referendum is asking thousands of Ontarians to weigh in on whether the privatization of the province's healthcare system is good for the future.
Northern Ontario
-
'Sudbury Rocks' rocks the downtown core once more
After a brief hiatus and a few years of virtual runs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sudbury Rocks: Race/Run/Walk Marathon returned Sunday to the downtown core with more than 1,200 people taking part and raising at least 50,000 for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow maintains large lead in latest polls
Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow continues to lead the pack with less than a month until voters cast their ballot, according to two new polls released on Monday.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Kingston MPP Hsu becomes second official candidate in Liberal leadership race
Ontario MPP Ted Hsu is officially a candidate for the provincial Liberal leadership.
Montreal
-
Laval crosswalk ignored by motorists 'like it's not even there,' local family says
A Laval, Que. family says a crosswalk in front of their house is an accident waiting to happen. They say too many cars don't stop, leading them to worry each time their child has to cross the street. "It's as if it's not even there," said resident Chris Horell, who lives near to the intersection of Saint-Martin Blvd W and Dutrisac St.
-
Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
-
'Precious' musical instruments removed from Montreal heritage building after fire
A pair of valuable musical instruments have been removed from a Montreal heritage building that caught fire last week, raising hopes that they can be saved to play again. Simon Blanchet, programming director at the Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur, said Sunday a Fazioli concert grand piano and a 1772 Kirckman harpsichord were both removed from the concert venue inside the chapel of the 19th century former monastery a day earlier.
Atlantic
-
Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.
-
Tracking forest fires across Nova Scotia
The number of wildfires in Nova Scotia so far this season is up 150 per cent compared to the same time period in 2022.
-
Air quality alerts issued in Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts for Shelburne County and western Halifax County due to the presence of wildfire smokes.
Winnipeg
-
'We couldn't do anything': The search continues for 12-year-old boy presumed drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park
The search for a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy presumed drowned continued Sunday in Whiteshell Provincial Park, one day after he fell into the water.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook
A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.
Calgary
-
UCP and NDP make final push day before Alberta election
Alberta party leaders spend the final weekend of the election pushing for more support in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer.
-
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 59th annual Calgary Marathon
Thousands of runners laced up their shoes and toed the line for the 59th annual Calgary Marathon Calgary Marathon on Sunday, including a 92-year-old rookie, a pair of world record setting runners handcuffed to each other, and a Ukrainian runner who paid tribute to her homeland.
Edmonton
-
NDP leader Rachel Notley hits two last campaign stops on the way home for election day
After spending some time in Calgary over the weekend, NDP leader Rachel Notley wrapped up her campaign today with two rallies on the way home to Edmonton ahead of election day.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
-
'She loved so generously': Family remember Lauren Jarvis with walk to raise money for people impacted by homicide
Friends, family and supporters met at the bottom of Walterdale Hill for a walk honouring Lauren Jarvis and to raise money for the Victims of Homicide Support Society.
Vancouver
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
-
West Vancouver council voting on naming new fitness park after drowning victim
On Monday, West Vancouver mayor and council will vote on a motion to name a new fitness park after Keen Lau, who drowned while trying to save Labrador Loki from Cypress Creek. And they will hear from Loki’s dog walker Sandra Smith, who is advocating for changes to the creek.
-
Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.