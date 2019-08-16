

CTV Windsor





Downtown Windsor is bustling with classic and vintage vehicles.

The Ouellette Car Cruise kicks off its parade at 6 p.m. Friday in the heart of downtown.

The route runs south from Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road East, east to Pillette Road and west on Riverside Drive to Ouellette Avenue.

Participation includes all vintage, classic, custom, collector and special interest cars, street rods and muscle cars.

Organizers say the cruise builds on the nostalgia of Windsor’s rich automotive history.

Show car parking is open from 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Keep an eye out for CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton, who will be one of the cruisers.

Windsor police are reminding drivers they must follow the regular rules of the road. The entire car route has two-way traffic flow.