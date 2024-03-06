CKHA President and CEO set to retire this summer

The president and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) will retire this summer.

“It is with mixed feelings that I am sharing with you that after a 39 year distinguished healthcare career and a considerable amount of thought and detailed planning, Lori Marshall, President & CEO, has confirmed her plans to retire from Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in the summer of 2024,” said Deb Crawford, CKHA board chair in a release.

Marshall was recruited from an executive role at the former Community Care Access Centre for Essex, Lambton and Kent when she joined CKHA in 2017 as President and CEO.

“Lori has always believed in patient family centred care,” said Crawford. “She is a collaborator and strong partner across the healthcare system, not only in Chatham-Kent but across the province.”

The board of directors has established a CEO selection committee to oversee the recruitment process, and are in the process of engaging a recruitment firm to initiate a search for a new president & CEO.