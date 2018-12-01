

CTV Windsor





A newly-launched online survey is going to help Windsor city councillors decide to opt in or out of hosting retail cannabis shops.

The city is looking for public feedback to help decide if it will allow the shops in Windsor and a decision needs to be made soon.

The city is gathering input ahead of the Jan. 22 opt out deadline.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana on October 17, the only legal way to buy pot has been through a provincial website.



The Conservative government scrapped the planned rollout of LCBO cannabis stores and instead promised private owners would be able to open up retail cannabis storefronts come April, but only if the municipality opts into the plan.



Mayor Drew Dilkens says there are concerns around creating greater accessibility to a drug at a time when the city is wrestling with an opioid crisis.



"There are many different positions in the community. Some have said that, 'you know we have a homelessness issue.' Some are looking at the continental opioid problem that we have in the city of Windsor and across Canada saying, 'You know what, why don't you just wait? Take a wait and see approach before jumping in.'"



For some Windsorites, the opioid issue is exactly why they would like to see retail pot shops in the city.

"Like it's safer that way going to an actual cannabis shop because then at least you know what you're getting," one person said.

Another said he's been sober for three years after a stint at Bentwood Recovery Home and while he doesn't have a problem with fully legalized cannabis, he is torn over the idea of seeing retail outlets selling a drug he says took over his life for a time.



The online survey can be found on the main page of the city's website and should take about five minutes to fill out.



