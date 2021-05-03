WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some applications on the City of Windsor website may be down Monday evening as the site undergoes routine maintenance.

The city says between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a variety of services temporarily impacted. This includes e-services, online purchases and payments, online donations, online forms and public screening.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and “hope the hours selected will make the inconvenience as minor as possible” to those who visit CityWindsor.ca.