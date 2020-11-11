WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council is now backing off a previous decision of theirs, over their choice of fleet vehicles.

Council had planned to buy six Chevy Bolt electric cars.

But Unifor local 444, who’s members built electric Pacificas pushed back, demanding council choose local.

The pressure worked.

Council is now putting out a new tender request for six Pacificas.

According to AM800 News, Drew Dilkens says there is an opportunity to shop local and still support the city’s climate change plan.

He adds the city would qualify for a rebate from the federal government for the purchase of the Pacifica.