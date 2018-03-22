

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents can keep up to date on the progress of the city’s sewer master plan.

The website, Weathering the Storm, has been launched as part of an eight point plan released by the Mayor Drew Dilkens late last year.

The plan is meant to help create strategies aimed at preventing future flooding after heavy rainfalls had a number of residents pumping out and mopping up water from their homes in 2017 and in 2016.

The interactive website will also provide dates and locations for public information meetings.

The development of the plan will be a two year process meant to give residents a chance to share their stories.

The website link is weatheringthestorm.ca .