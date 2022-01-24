City of Windsor crews clean-up after first major snowfall

City of Windsor Public Works crews and contractors are cleaning up and ensuring roads are safe following a significant snowfall on Sunday.

The city says crews are also ready to tackle any further snow as according to the forecast Windsor could see another 10 cm overnight.

The city says staff monitor weather forecasts and start salting when needed to ensure roads remain as safe as possible.

Plowing also starts once the snowfall accumulation reaches five cm. An average route takes between three to six hours to finish once snow has stopped falling, depending on conditions, the city says.

Once the main roads are clear, if more than 10 cm of snow has fallen, then trucks will move into residential areas.

The city is asking drivers to be patient when travelling behind a plow and leave plenty of room. Following too close can lead to poor visibility and vehicle could be hit by salt, snow or rocks.

Property owners are reminded that cleaning the sidewalks bordering their property is their responsibility. The city is asking residents to ensure the snow is completely removed from your sidewalk to allow people with mobility issued to freely pass through.

It is prohibited to shovel snow back onto the street while clearing as it is unsafe for motorists. The city says sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after snowfall ends and within 12 hours for residential areas.

The city is also reminding residents the Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program is still in need of volunteers to help others clear the snow.

For other winter reminders from the city, visit the City of Windsor website or call 311.