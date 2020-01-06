WINDSOR -- Councillors have voted on a tentative deal reached between Transit Windsor and unionized workers, but won’t disclose the vote until union ratification.

Ahead of Windsor City Council’s regular meeting on Monday night, the transit advisory committee met in-camera and made a recommendation. Council also discussed the matter in-camera.

"We will wait to have any further discussion about the transit negotiations until the union leadership has had a chance to talk to their members directly," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said after the in-camera meeting.

A potential strike was averted after the transit service and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 reached a tentative agreement after a marathon bargaining session ending in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

ATU Local 616 represents 250 employees of Transit Windsor, making up nearly the entirety of the public transit service workforce.

Members will vote on the agreement on Jan. 12 although a time and location is not yet known.