Three people have been charged after an investigation into an illegal cannabis dispensary on Tecumseh Road.

Earlier this month, Windsor police launched the investigation in the 4600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved business.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., members of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team including officers from the Windsor Police Service Criminal Intelligence Unit, executed the warrant.

Three suspects were located at the business and arrested without incident.

A quantity of cannabis products and Canadian money was located and seized.

An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man, and 42-year-old man, all from Windsor, are charged with possession for the purpose of selling.

Police are reminding the public that the illegal sale of cannabis will continue to be investigated.

There are no legal cannabis stores operating in the Windsor yet, and the only legal way to purchase cannabis products is through the on-line Ontario Cannabis store or a licenced brick and mortar store in a different city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext.4865 , Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.