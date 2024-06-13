WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Child located after reported abduction: Windsor police

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    An alleged parental abduction has ended peacefully, and a missing 8-year-old boy has been safely located, according to Windsor Police Service (WPS).

    Police say a 40-year-old woman is now in custody.

    WPS is extending their gratitude to the public for their assistance in this investigation.

