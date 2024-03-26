Child and youth mental health lead agency aims to improve crisis support

A crisis program for children and youth in Windsor-Essex is reallocating services with hopes of better serving the community.

As lead agency for Child and Youth Mental Health Services in Windsor- Essex, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) operates the Regional Children’s Centre (RCC), providing mental health services to children and youth aged 6 to 12.

RCC offers a variety of programs and services to meet the needs of the community’s children and youth including crisis services offered at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus Emergency Departments; an RCC Social Worker is available for children and youth presenting to the ED in crisis Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on call during weekends and holidays.

Beginning April 1, HDGH’s RCC Crisis Program will be reallocating this service to Maryvale, supported by Maryvale staff and further supported by existing Maryvale programming.

“While the need for crisis services is apparent now, more than ever, lead agency and its core service providers, along with community partners recognize the need to ensure our community’s youth and their families are receiving the help they need through the most appropriate services and agencies,” said a news release from HDGH.

Since 2021, data shows that 73 per cent of clients being seen by the RCC crisis social worker are in the 13 to 15-year-old age range, youth older than the age range supported by RCC.

As a core service provider within lead agency, Maryvale supports adolescents aged 13 to 18 who are experiencing serious emotional, psychological and mental distress.

With expertise in supporting this age group, coupled with Maryvale’s current programming that operates Rotary Home beds at WRH as part of their 24/7, 365 days a year Acute Care Mental Health Hospital Program, Maryvale is the most well-equipped service provider to support this Crisis Program.