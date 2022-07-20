Chatham youth reported missing has been found
Chatham youth reported missing has been found
Chatham-Kent police tjhanking the public for its help after a prevoiulsy reported missing you was found.
Police say the 16-year-old is now safe with family.
He had last been seen in Chatham on Sunday, July 17..
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How do we control COVID-19 from now on? Doctors weigh in
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to an alleged assault that sent one person to hospital.
London
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision east of London
A collision east of London sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with minor injuries after witnesses say it struck the back of a sedan.
-
Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye
Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint involving two teenage girls who were caught on video allegedly vandalizing a playground in Komoka, Ont.
-
Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening, marking the fourth tornado warning of the day for the region.
Barrie
-
Woman's body recovered from Lake Simcoe in Georgina
Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.
-
Midland man seriously injured in crash with utility pole
A Midland man was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition after a collision Wednesday in Tiny Township.
-
Midland weeds for the bees
As one of 63 Bee Cities across Canada, volunteers and staff are pulling unwanted plants and planting native plants offering pollinators a chance to do their job.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP criminal unit investigating young person's death in Hearst
Provincial police are investigating after a young person died of serious injuries following an incident on Canada Day at a residential complex in the northern Ontario town of Hearst.
-
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
-
How to cool your house during a heat wave
Millions of Canadians are grappling with high temperatures - and not everyone has an air conditioner. CTVNews.ca spoke with an energy expert for advice on how to keep your home cool during the heat wave.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
-
Councillors, mayoral candidates criticize proposed 'strong mayor' powers for Ottawa mayor
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession now underway
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is now heading for Toronto's east end. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
Ontario extends sick leave program until March 2023
Ontario will be extending its temporary paid sick leave program by about eight months as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
-
Markham woman, 35, drowns after falling from floating tube, police say
A Markham woman drowned in Lake Simcoe on Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floating tube, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
NEW
NEW | Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
-
Ottawa earmarks $255 million for green energy projects in Nova Scotia
The federal government is earmarking up to $255 million for green energy projects in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Missing Manitoba teen last seen more than 2 weeks ago
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a teenager who was last seen more than two weeks ago.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Province to announce supports for Albertans with diabetes
Health Minister Jason Copping is expected to make an announcement about supports for Albertans with diabetes on Thursday morning.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Province to announce supports for Albertans with diabetes
Health Minister Jason Copping is expected to make an announcement about supports for Albertans with diabetes on Thursday morning.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP
A portion of Highway 15 has been reduced to one lane in Fort Saskatchewan after a pedestrian walkway was hit by an oversized load.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend
As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.
-
80-year-old nearly scammed out of $16,000; West Vancouver police announce arrest
A man was arrested in West Vancouver this week after an 80-year-old was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars.