Chatham youth reported missing has been found

Chatham youth reported missing has been found

The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The Chatham-Kent police logo is shown in this file photo. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver