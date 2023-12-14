Chatham woman facing weapons and drugs-related charges

A Chatham woman is facing charges after police recovered over $33,000 worth of drugs, cash and paraphernalia.

On Oct. 4, police used a search warrant to arrest a woman who was then investigated and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and six counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.

She was released with conditions prohibiting her from possessing any unlawful drugs or illegal substances — then on Dec. 13, police again used a search warrant at the woman’s home on King Street west in Chatham where they said approximately $33,500 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine were recovered and seized for analysis. A large amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia were seized.

A 46-year-old Chatham woman was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. She was held pending a bail hearing.