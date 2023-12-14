WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham woman facing weapons and drugs-related charges

    Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Nov. , 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    A Chatham woman is facing charges after police recovered over $33,000 worth of drugs, cash and paraphernalia.

    On Oct. 4, police used a search warrant to arrest a woman who was then investigated and charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, four counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and six counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.

    She was released with conditions prohibiting her from possessing any unlawful drugs or illegal substances — then on Dec. 13, police again used a search warrant at the woman’s home on King Street west in Chatham where they said approximately $33,500 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine were recovered and seized for analysis. A large amount of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia were seized.

    A 46-year-old Chatham woman was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. She was held pending a bail hearing. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING House committee recommends sanctions, not resignation for Speaker Fergus

    House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus appears poised to hold on to the speakership despite the controversy over his 'inappropriate' personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as MPs have passed a report calling on him to pay a fine and apologize again, rather than resign.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News