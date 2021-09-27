WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 42-year-old Chatham pedestrian has died after getting hit by a VIA Rail passenger train, according to Chatham-Kent police.

Officers responded to a collision involving a VIA Rail passenger train and pedestrian along the CN Railway on Park Avenue West near Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the Chatham woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with her dog.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for today in London.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.