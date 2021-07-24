Advertisement
Chatham woman charged with assaulting police officers
Published Saturday, July 24, 2021 3:43PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 38-year-old Chatham woman is charged with assaulting police after an incident at a local motel.
Police responded to an unwanted person complaint at the Travelers Inn in Chatham on Friday.
As police were attempting to remove the woman, she began throwing garbage at them.
The woman was subsequently arrested and charged. She was released with a future court date of Sept. 8, 2021.