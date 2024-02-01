Chatham pediatrician charged with assault, on leave of absence as CKHA chief of staff

A Chatham pediatrician has been charged with assault and is now on a leave of absence from his role as the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Chief of Staff.

Dr. Pervez Faruqi, 59, is facing a charge of assault and a second charge of assault with allegations of choking, suffocating or strangling a complainant.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) website, the charges were laid by Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) on Aug. 30, 2023.

The CPSO says the first assault charge is from an incident in mid-August 2023, the second one is from an incident in January 2023.

CKPS could not immediately provide information on the allegations against Faruqi.

According to Chatham court officials, Faruqi will be back in court on March 14, “for instructions.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Meantime, effective February 1, 2024, Faruqi is on a leave of absence as Chief of Staff at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

“Dr. Faruqi's leave of absence will not impact his medical practice and medical duties as a Paediatrician at CKHA,” the spokesperson told CTV News in a written statement.

Dr. Zeke Milkovic will now take over as acting chief of staff in addition to his role as Chief of Family Medicine.

CTV News reached out to Faruqi’s office and awaits a response.

Defence lawyer Laura Joy tells CTV News the charges are “completely unrelated” to his work as a doctor and stem from a personal matter.

“I still believe in Dr. Faruqi’s innocence and we must let the courts do their job,” Joy said. “I anticipate he will be fully exonerated.”

Joy also noted the Crown on the case has decided to “proceed summarily”, which Joy says is reserved for less serious offences.

According to the Criminal Code, “every person who is convicted of an offence punishable on summary conviction is liable to a fine of not more than $5,000 or to a term of imprisonment of not more than two years less a day, or to both.”

