Chatham man arrested for sexual abuse material: Police

Police in Chatham are investigating the possession of child sexual abuse material.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.

The man was denied bail and remains in custody at the Southwest Regional Detenction Centre.

There are resources available through the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health for those who have a sexual interest in children.

The new Talking for Change program is the first of its kind in Canada and provides national and all-ages help for those concerned about their risk to use child sexual exploitation material or offend sexually against a child.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Chatham-Kent Police Service.