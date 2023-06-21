Chatham man arrested after church break-in

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 41-year-old man after a break-in at a local church.

Officers responded to St. Andrew’s Church on William Street, for an activated alarm at 7:07 a.m.

Upon arrival, police confirmed a break-and-enter had occurred, and K9 Helix was utilized to clear the building.

Through surveillance footage, police say they were able to identify the man.

“Knowing he was likely identified, the man attended the police headquarters and turned himself into the police,” said a police news release.

The 41-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with break and enter. He was released with conditions and a future court date of July 24.