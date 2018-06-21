Chatham lotto winner suing AGCO
Maurice Thibeault, 46, collected his cheque for $3,073,361 at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto on Thursday. (Courtesy OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:00PM EDT
A Chatham man who is locked in a legal battle for half of a $6-million lottery prize is reported to have launched a lawsuit against the provincial lottery regulator.
Maurice Thibeault is seeking a total $825,000 in damages from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.
In a claim filed in Windsor, Thibeault alleges the commission didn't collect or analyze potential evidence in an investigation.
Thibeault received half of the sum in January after his former live-in partner filed a separate statement of claim over the lotto 6/49 prize.
A lawyer for Denise Robertson claims Thibeault broke up with her - then within a week tried to claim the total $6.1-million prize.
Robertson claims they always bought tickets together and shared the winnings for the two years they were together.
The court is determining the rightful owner.