Chatham-Kent residents 65+ can now book COVID-19 vaccination appointments
Vaccination clinic in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Monday, Feb.22, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health is inviting those residents age 65 and older to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
Residents born in 1956 or earlier can call the COVID-19 Vaccination Line at 519-351-1010 to book an appointment.
Residents 65 years and over with a last name starting with A-M are asked to call Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Residents 65 years and over with a last name starting with N-Z can call Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Callers are asked to leave a message anytime, 24 hours a day and the calls are returned Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. (except for Statutory Holidays).
“This new age bracket includes a large segment of our population,” said a news release from CK Public Health. “It may take a few days before your call is returned. Please be patient; once you have left a message you do not need to call again.”