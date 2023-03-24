Chatham-Kent police Taser man with large steel pipe

A 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing weapons charges after police say he charged at security guards with a large steel pipe.

Police responded to a weapons investigation on Grand Avenue West in Chatham at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they learned the man was observed by security whipping a large chain at a pylon. When approached, the man allegedly became confrontational and charged at the security guards aggressively, holding a large steel pipe.

Police located the man on Emma Street.

Police say he continued to be aggressive while holding the pipe in a threatening manner. Police utilized negotiation techniques and a conducted energy weapon to disarm the man and take him into custody without incident.

The 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous for the public peace. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.