LONDON, ONT -- A 35-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after he chases three people with knives following an argument.

According to police around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect was arguing with his girlfriend when two friends intervened.

The girlfriend and her two friends left but were chased by the suspect who was brandishing knives.

Police say he then tried to slash tired of a nearby van.

When neighbours called police he locked himself back in his apartment.

Following brief negotiations, the man opened the door and was arrested.

He is facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of assault with a weapon.

He was also charged with assault and forcible confinement in regards to a prior domestic related incident.