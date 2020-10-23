WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine after a traffic stop.

An officer on general patrol saw a man driving a silver Chevrolet sedan on Raleigh Street in Chatham on Thursday morning.

Police say a query of the license plates revealed that they were registered to a grey Dodge with expired validation. A traffic stop was initiated on Richmond Street.

The man was arrested for using plates not authorized for the vehicle.

Upon being searched incident to arrest, police say the man was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, scale, quantity of cash and cell phone. Total street value of the seized drugs was estimated at $6,700.

The 39-year-old man from Chatham was charged with using plates not authorized for the vehicle and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing. His vehicle was towed from the scene.