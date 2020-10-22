WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police Service are warning local businesses and residents to be extra careful when accepting U.S. money.

Police received information Wednesday from a business in Chatham that an unknown man used two counterfeit US$20 bills this week.

Police are reminding everyone that being in possession of counterfeit money and using counterfeit money are criminal offences. Local business owners are also reminded that they do not have to accept a bill if they believe it’s counterfeit.

Both U.S. and Canadian money have security features. The Bank of Canada provides information on how to tell whether Canadian or American bills are counterfeit https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

The U.S. Currency Education Program also provides information regarding their seven denominations and security features https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations

If you suspect someone is trying to use a counterfeit bill or if you’ve received counterfeit money, please call us at 519-352-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).