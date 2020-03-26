WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store robbery.

Officers say an unknown man entered Piggy Mart on McNaughton Avenue East, while brandishing a weapon and demanded money shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cashier activated an audible alarm and the man fled southbound on Taylor Avenue without obtaining anything.

Police say luckily no one was injured.

The suspect was described as a white man, in his mid 20’s, approximately 6’0” in height with a skinny build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white running shoes, black gloves and a camouflage scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #284. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.