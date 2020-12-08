WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for information after a wooden sculpture was damaged.

Sometime between Saturday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m., police say unknown suspect(s) damaged the sculpture in front of a business on Sixth Street.

Total damage was estimated at $1000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87310. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.