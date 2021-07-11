WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham man is facing charges after allegedly stealing items from a garden centre shed.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report at a break and enter in progress around 6 a.m. at Earthworks Garden Centre.

Police say the suspect entered a shed on the property and was removing items.

When police arrived, the suspect tried to flee the area.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Chatham man who has been charged with break and enter commit theft, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The suspect was taken to the Chatham-Kent police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.