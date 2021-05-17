WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 37-year-old man is facing a charge under the Reopening Ontario Act following a church gathering in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of a gathering Sunday morning at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Cundle Line and Charing Cross.

Police say when the officer arrived he saw about 50 cars in the parking lot. Once the church service was finished, several people were seen leaving.

A member of the church, a 37-year-old Raleigh Township man was charged with failing to comply with a continued 7.0.2 order as per Ontario Regulation 364/20, of the Reopening Ontario Act.