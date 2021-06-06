Advertisement
Chatham-Kent police investigating possible arson after two trailers destroyed by fire
Published Sunday, June 6, 2021 9:51AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 6, 2021 9:55AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two trailers were destroyed by fire Saturday evening.
Police say they were notified of the blaze next to a business on Keil Drive around 6:41 p.m.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Gary Oriet at garyor@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87152.