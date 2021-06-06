LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after two trailers were destroyed by fire Saturday evening.

Police say they were notified of the blaze next to a business on Keil Drive around 6:41 p.m.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Gary Oriet at garyor@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87152.