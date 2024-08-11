Chatham-Kent police investigate mischief incidents

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Mary Street in Chatham for a mischief call.

The residence is vacant and under construction.

Police found missing plywood on rear door, but no other damage. No one was found on the property.

Chatham-Kent police are also investigating a complaint at a residence on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg. A vehicle was struck in the window with what police believe to be a bullet from a .22 caliber firearm.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 9.

This is considered an isolated incident and no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact Chatham-Kent police.