WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent has opened the John D. Bradley Convention Centre as a temporary shelter for homeless people.

Municipal staff members are offering the service from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Individuals are screened for COVID-19 before being admitted.

The shelter has beds in the exhibition hall which provides individuals space to socialize safely.

Staff help individuals who are unable stay for any reason find alternative accommodations.

Polly Smith, director of employment and social services for the municipality says housing request in March jumped by nearly 45 per cent and the temporary shelter has eased some of that demand.

Smith adds “We needed something that was going to allow for less community members to fall through the cracks and go without, and we knew we needed it quickly.”

Chatham-Kent Employment and Social Services offers income, employment and homelessness prevention supports and resources.

Information is available at www.chatham-kent.ca/ess and on Facebook.

After-hours support is continuing to be offered by the Homeless Response Line by calling 519-354-6628.