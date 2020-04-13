WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent is asking residents and businesses for donations of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipality is establishing a drop-off station for donations of PPE for frontline healthcare staff.

The drop off station will open at Thames Campus Arena Wednesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Initial plans are to operate the station at that time each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Donors are asked to bring their material inside main front doors of the arena, place the donation on the table located in the ticket area and exit the building.

Staff members will then take the donation, sort and store it for three days before passing it on to be distributed in the health care system through usual protocols.

Officials say a staff member must receive the donation. Any donations left outside at the building will be discarded due to unknown contamination. Product donated cannot be used or expired and opened boxes or packages will not be accepted.

Needed equipment includes:

N-95 masks

surgical face masks

disposable gloves

medical goggles

face shields

hand sanitizer

cloth face masks

Further details on the equipment needed and how you can help can be found online.

Both large and small donations are appreciated. The equipment will be inventoried and used in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes, home care, hospices and other organizations to assist with urgent needs.