Chatham-Kent man surpasses fundraising goal running Shore-to-Shore Ultramarathon

Windsor, Ont. -

A local businessman who ran 100km for a cause on Thursday has raised $112,00 so far — surpassing his fundraising goal.

Kevin Owen spent the day running shore to shoe across the region to raise money for the Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of Chatham-Kent.

He had the goal to raise $100,000, but at last check had gone above with $112,000.

Owen started his 100 km ultramarathon in Mitchell’s Bay at 3 a.m., making his way to Erieau before 7 p.m.

The money raised goes towards life-changing programs for youth in need.