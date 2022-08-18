Chatham-Kent man charged with impaired driving after crash

A 48-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded the collision on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg at 2:01 a.m. on Thursday.

Chatham-Kent police say no one had sustained any injuries from the collision.

Officers believed one of the drivers was driving while impaired. The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Sept. 12.