WINDSOR, ONT. -- Municipal flags in Chatham-Kent were lowered to half-staff Friday in honour of the victims of the Ukraine Airlines crash.

Mayor Darrin Canniff ordered the flags lowered. He said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to those whose lives were lost in this terrible event...The anguish of their families is felt throughout our community.”

The crash in Iran killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians. Among them were five members of the University of Windsor community.

A memorial is being held at the university on Friday at 1 p.m. in Alumni Auditorium, on the second floor of the CAW Student.