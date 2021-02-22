WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death and 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 373 people.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,784 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,112 people who have recovered.

There are currently 43 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with 5 people in the ICU.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

More to come.