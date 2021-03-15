WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break-in at a local truck compound where the suspects removed catalytic converters from 25 vehicles.

Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers is looking for anonymous information in relation to the incident.

The organization says the suspects broke into the compound on Seventh Line overnight on March 9 and 11.

The estimated value of the property stolen and damage to the vehicle is estimated at $50,000.

Crime Stoppers is asking those with information that could lead to the location of the stolen property or identify those responsible to call 1-800-222-8477. You could earn a cash reward.

For this or any other tip, those with information can also visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca.