Chatham-Kent creates 2020 version of "Twas the Night before Covid Christmas"
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 2:29PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 2:38PM EST
Twas the Night before Covid Christmas in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Municipality of Chatham-Kent employees created a special 2020 version of a popular Christmas classic story.
The video for ‘Twas the Night before Covid Christmas in Chatham-Kent” was shared Friday on the town’s social media pages.
“The pandemic has changed so many things,” said the post. “The holidays will be very different this year, not just for us, but for Santa too.”