

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say a 42-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after being pulled over during a R.I.D.E. program.

Officers say they discovered the driver had been drinking alcohol when he was pulled over.

The driver was transported to detachment for further tests.

Upon further investigation, Shane Mullaly, 42, of Chatham, was charged with driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

The accused is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 17.

Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively monitoring the "Big 4" driving behaviours; impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seatbelt usage.