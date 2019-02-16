

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police say a woman in her 40's has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, following a stabbing on the city's east end Friday night.

Officers were called to the 6300 block of Thornberry Crescent just after 8pm Friday.

They're not looking for anymore suspects.

Police arrived to find a man had suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the major crimes unit continues to investigate another stabbing in downtown Windsor where a man remains in serious condition.

Officiers were called to the 200 block of Pelissier St. around 2:30 early Friday morning.

A 34-year-old man was found suffering from life-threatening stab-wounds.

Officials say he was transported to hospital where he underwent surgery.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.