Chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex on Sunday
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a chilly Sunday with a chance of flurries.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for clouds and a 40 per cent chance of flurries near noon.
The wind is moving northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. The forecaster calls for a high of -1C with a wind chill near -10C.
In the evening, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of -10C and a wind chill of -8C cooling down to -15C overnight.
Monday is expected to be similar with increased cloudiness and wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning.
The forecast calls for a high of 1C and a wind chill of -15C in the morning.
At night, the clouds are supposed to clear and temperatures will drop to -9C.
The average high this time of year is 8.9C and the average low is -0.5C.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP against Canada increasing defence spending to hit 'arbitrary' NATO target
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus would be against the federal government moving to increase its defence spending to hit NATO's target of two per cent of GDP, calling the request from the international military alliance 'arbitrary.'
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Chemical in broccoli slows COVID-19 virus replication in cells, mice: study
A chemical found in broccoli and other vegetables may offer a 'promising' approach to preventing and treating COVID-19 pending further study, researchers say, after small amounts of the compound were found to reduce SARS-CoV-2 growth in mammalian cells and mice.
'CODA' expected to be among big winners at this year's Oscars
Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, film critic Richard Crouse shares his predictions for who will take home some hardware at this year's Academy Awards.
RCMP staffing shortfall needs scrutiny from N.S. mass shooting probe: lawyer
As the inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting prepares to resume hearings Monday, an officer's blunt comments have raised questions about RCMP staffing shortfalls in Nova Scotia and drawn the attention of a lawyer for the victims' families.
Port Moody, B.C., police praise man for de-escalating mental health crisis, saving child
Port Moody police are commending a good Samaritan whose swift and bold actions may have saved multiple lives.
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
An air of anticipation filled Indigenous delegates as their long flight from Montreal landed in Rome early Sunday morning ahead of planned meetings with Pope Francis.
Kitchener
-
-
Charlotte Yates installed as new president at University of Guelph
Charlotte Yates is officially now the first female president of University of Guelph.
-
Police looking for four men who reportedly assaulted, seriously hurt man in Kitchener
A 29-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was reportedly assaulted by four men near a strip club and bar in Kitchener.
London
-
Snowy weather returns with a vengeance
Winter isn’t done with us yet
-
-
Barrie
-
'Rainbow Weekend' at Blue Mountain returns
After scaled-down versions for the last two years, Blue Mountain welcomed back its annual weekend-long pride event.
-
Group braving waters of Kempenfelt day for 100-day Youth Haven fundraiser
While many are eagerly awaiting summer to once again take a dip in the waters of Kempenfelt Bay, a few brave souls are already shoulder-deep as they bring in funds for a good cause.
-
Devil's Glen 'Hunger Games' challenge encourages healthy eating habits for youth
Youth athletes took their training at Duntroon Ski Club to a new level this month, as they participated in the club's first-ever 'Hunger Games' initiative, which aimed to promote healthy eating habits.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish Paris Street blaze
Nobody was injured at a morning fire in Greater Sudbury. Sudbury firefighters responded to the fire on Paris Street at the Banyan Apartments.
-
Landlord/tenant dispute leads to smashed windows in Elliot Lake
One person has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident Friday in Elliot Lake in which a suspect smashed windows with a hammer.
-
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Ottawa
-
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
-
Winter isn’t done with us yet
An overnight snowfall left Ottawa covered in a thin, white blanket Sunday morning, a reminder that while spring is technically here, winter isn’t done with us just yet.
Toronto
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A structure fire destroyed part of a well-known Ontario winery Saturday evening, emergency officials have confirmed.
-
Ford, Tory to break ground on new Ontario Line on Sunday
Premier Doug Ford will be holding a news conference this afternoon after breaking ground on the new Ontario Line.
-
Montreal
-
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
-
Mohawk community in Quebec votes in favour of exhumation of allegedly abusive priest
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
-
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police seize drugs, cash
A weeks-long investigation and the execution of a search by Winnipeg police led to the seizure of drugs, cash and the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Calgary.
-
Earth Hour highlights Manitoba’s green future
As the fifteenth annual Earth Hour keeps energy usage top of mind, a new report suggests Manitoba's green future is obtainable with a lot of work.
-
Calgary
-
Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.
-
Calgary's young soccer players eager to watch Canada's men's team at World Cup qualifier
A large group of young soccer teams from all over Calgary will be among the many fans across the country tuning in to watch Canada's men's national team attempt to qualify for a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup tournament.
-
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will begin the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Her case has just gone cold': Family and friends host vigil for Edmonton woman missing since July
A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for an Edmonton woman who's been missing since July.
-
Vancouver
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro Vancouver
It's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Gastown clean-up attracts crowd in advance of expected tourism turnaround in B.C.
A crowd of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help clean up a historic Vancouver neighbourhood hard-hit by the tourism downturn in the pandemic.